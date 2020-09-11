CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,578,922 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

