Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Crowdstrike worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $135,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $94,395,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $129.35 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -239.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,455,291 shares of company stock worth $884,300,891 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

