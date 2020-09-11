Critical Survey: ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) versus Apergy (NYSE:APY)

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) and Apergy (NYSE:APY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChampionX and Apergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $1.13 billion 1.56 $52.16 million $0.99 8.93 Apergy $1.13 billion 0.65 $52.16 million $0.99 9.66

ChampionX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Apergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ChampionX has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apergy has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and Apergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX -69.70% -1.51% -0.71% Apergy -57.05% 6.94% 3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ChampionX and Apergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 1 3 0 2.75 Apergy 0 4 5 0 2.56

ChampionX currently has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 57.24%. Apergy has a consensus price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 104.73%. Given Apergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apergy is more favorable than ChampionX.

Summary

Apergy beats ChampionX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc. was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc. engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities. Championx Holding Inc. was formerly known as Nalco Champion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

