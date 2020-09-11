Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.33. 107,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 144,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRNX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.34 and a quick ratio of 21.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

