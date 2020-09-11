Credit Suisse Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $66.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

