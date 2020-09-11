Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

