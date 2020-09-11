Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $174.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

