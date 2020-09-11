Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.31 ($49.78).

ETR 1COV opened at €42.50 ($50.00) on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

