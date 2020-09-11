CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (CVLG) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ: CVLG) is one of 19 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .
|-3.09%
|-0.26%
|-0.10%
|CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors
|3.74%
|9.79%
|5.34%
This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .
|$894.53 million
|$8.48 million
|28.10
|CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors
|$2.74 billion
|$130.62 million
|20.80
CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors
|395
|1439
|1208
|77
|2.31
CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential downside of 7.08%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s rivals have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . rivals beat CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.
