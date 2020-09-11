Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

