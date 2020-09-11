Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,102,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

