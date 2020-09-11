Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 1,666 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $141,743.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,694,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,540,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $749,018.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $132,980.04.

On Monday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,816 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $150,201.36.

On Thursday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,883 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $570,944.85.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,040 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $250,283.20.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 469 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $38,490.83.

On Monday, August 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $265,542.97.

On Friday, August 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $244,746.24.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70.

Shares of CRVL opened at $85.40 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CorVel by 388.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CorVel by 545.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CorVel by 117.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.