Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of OFC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

