Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

