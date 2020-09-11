Contrasting TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Uniti Group (NYSE:UNIT)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Uniti Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 2.00 $126.31 million $1.76 5.06 Uniti Group $1.06 billion 1.65 $10.58 million $2.08 4.33

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -38.46% -4.43% -1.06% Uniti Group -65.51% -0.60% -14.04%

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Uniti Group 1 3 1 1 2.33

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Uniti Group on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

