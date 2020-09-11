ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Trading Up 8.5%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s share price was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 306,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 281,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Corp will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

