Comparing 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Re/Max (NASDAQ:RMAX)

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Re/Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A Re/Max 6.93% 39.78% 7.46%

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Re/Max’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Re/Max $282.29 million 2.22 $25.04 million $1.93 17.95

Re/Max has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1847 Goedeker and Re/Max, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 Re/Max 0 1 4 0 2.80

1847 Goedeker currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.48%. Re/Max has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than Re/Max.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Re/Max shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Re/Max shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Re/Max beats 1847 Goedeker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

