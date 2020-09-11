Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 4,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

