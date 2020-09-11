CoinFi One Day Volume Tops $1,122.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood and FCoin. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $304,876.54 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, FCoin, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

