Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $209,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

