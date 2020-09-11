Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $710.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Codexis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

