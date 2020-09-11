Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.