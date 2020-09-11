CLSA Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Outperform”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,189.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

