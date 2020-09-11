Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.20. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

