Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
CTXS opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
