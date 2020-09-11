Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

