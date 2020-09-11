Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after buying an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

