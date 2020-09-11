Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.17 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

