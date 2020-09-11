Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart bought 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $59,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,251.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,306 shares of company stock valued at $122,497. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 18.4% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

