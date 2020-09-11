Cipher Capital LP Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 79.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $31.80 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

