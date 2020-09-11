Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,803 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at about $13,374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 333,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 256,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

FLWS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,012,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at $37,526,142.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

