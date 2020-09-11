Ci Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Ci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Ci Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 223.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $488.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $276,172.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,052,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,991.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,196,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,903 in the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 704,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

