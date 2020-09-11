Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns “Conviction-Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,250.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.10.

CMG stock opened at $1,308.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,220.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

