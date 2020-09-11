ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $865.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.83.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About ChipMOS Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
