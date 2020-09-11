ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $865.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

