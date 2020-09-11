China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.3179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 186.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the first quarter worth $348,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the first quarter worth $233,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

