China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.67. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

