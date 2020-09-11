Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raj Kannan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 799.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

