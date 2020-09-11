Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,622 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Chemours worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 22.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chemours by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of CC stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

