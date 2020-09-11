Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$4.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.72.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.