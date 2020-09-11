Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 8.6% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $68.46. 460,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 558,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after buying an additional 250,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
