Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 8.6% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $68.46. 460,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 558,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after buying an additional 250,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

