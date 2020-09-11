Charles Bracher Sells 18,750 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $748,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,683.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Charles Bracher sold 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $836,200.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $776,062.50.

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $806,250.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after purchasing an additional 655,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

