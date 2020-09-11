ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.02). ChampionX posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.27.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,080,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

