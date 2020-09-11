Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

CNBKA stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.24 per share, for a total transaction of $32,578.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 813,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,204,730.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.69 per share, for a total transaction of $208,442.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 836,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,301,608.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,934 shares of company stock worth $1,299,237. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.