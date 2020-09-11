Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,090 shares of company stock worth $208,195. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. FMR LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

