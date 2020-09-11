CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $753,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

