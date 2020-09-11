Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8.8% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.36. 731,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 656,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 519.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 54.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

