Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Cellectis stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $677.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

