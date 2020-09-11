Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.16. 590,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 589,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLRB. Maxim Group began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 58,721 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

