Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Flexsteel Industries (NYSE:FLXS) Critical Contrast

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flexsteel Industries and Casper Sleep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Casper Sleep has a consensus price target of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries -7.32% -4.36% -3.33% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Casper Sleep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $366.93 million 0.40 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.74 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.92

Flexsteel Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casper Sleep.

Summary

Casper Sleep beats Flexsteel Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

