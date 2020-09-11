Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ETTX. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

