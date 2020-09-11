Canaccord Genuity Cuts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $28.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.